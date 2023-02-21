CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns have made another move to shake up the coaching staff by firing special teams coordinator Mike Priefer Tuesday morning.

Despite finishing in the middle of the pack or above in most special teams categories, namely return yard averages, kick and punt coverage and punting average, Priefer’s unit struggled in situational special teams areas.

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) and holder Corey Bojorquez react after missing a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Rookie kicker Cade York finished with the third lowest in field goal percentage (24-of-32) and the team failed to recover an onside kick in Week 2 against the New York Jets, which stunned the Browns with a come-from-behind win.

The Browns, who finished 7-10 last season, have requested to interview Indianapolis’ special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, who interviewed but did not get the head coaching position with the Colts.

In addition to Priefer, who also served as the Browns’ interim head coach in 2021, the team previously fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods. As well, quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing was hired as Arizona’s offensive coordinator, defensive line coach Chris Kiffin is now in Houston and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard is now the linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.