Browns lose another defender, CB Johnson added to COVID list

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski keeps watch before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. After days of positive COVID-19 tests, disruptions and delays, the Browns found some normalcy and got to re-open their facility on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, to resume getting ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers and possibly end a postseason drought stretching back to 2002.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Already down several key players, the Browns said they will also be without cornerback Kevin Johnson Sunday as they try to end their playoff drought.

Johnson’s addition to the COVID-19 list means the Browns, who barely got to practice this week, will be missing five rotational defensive player when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the team ruled out top cornerback Denzel Ward, linebackers B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith, and safety Andrew Sendejo.

The team will also be without three assistant coaches, including offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Cleveland will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 with a win over Pittsburgh.