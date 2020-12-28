Browns’ COVID contact players eligible to return Thursday

NFL Cleveland

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the players who missed Sunday’s loss because of COVID-19 protocols are eligible to return to practice Thursday as Cleveland gets ready to face Pittsburgh with a playoff spot on the line.

The Browns were beaten 23-16 by the New York Jets, who took advantage of Cleveland being without its top four wide receivers, starting left tackle, and two linebackers.

If those players continue to test negative they can return and possibly play against the Steelers this week.

The Browns are trying to make the postseason for the first time since 2002.

