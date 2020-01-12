Browns’ coaching search nearing end, GM interviews planned

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam addresses the media on the recent changes in the organization’s coach and general manager positions, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. The Browns kicked off their latest quest to find a coach, and also a general manager, by interviewing former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. (John Kuntz/cleveland.com via AP)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The Browns’ coaching search could be coming to an end.

As the team narrowed its list to a few finalists, the Browns requested interviews with two potential general managers.

A person familiar with the team’s plans said the Browns asked to interview Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds and Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry.

The Browns interviewed eight candidates, but seem focused on Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Stefanski could be hired at any time now that Minnesota is no longer in the NFC playoffs.