BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders in a postponed game at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The game originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday was moved because of multiple positive COVID-19 cases.
On Sunday morning, the team announced they activated G Wyatt Teller from the list and added DE Jadeveon Clowney to the list.
Here are the members of the Browns on the COVID list:
- HC Kevin Stefanski
- Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell
- Offensive AC T.C. McCartney
- QB Baker Mayfield
- WR Jarvis Landry
- CB Troy Hill
- DT Malik McDowell
- DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
- S John Johnson
- TE Austin Hooper
- TE Ross Travis
- OT Jedrick Wills
- G Drew Forbes
- DE Tak McKinley
- WR Jojo Natson
- S Grant Delpit
- LB Tony Fields II
- CB A.J. Green
- S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
- RB Kareem Hunt
- QB Case Keenum
- LB Jacob Phillips
- LB Mack Wilson
- DE Jadeveon Clowney
The team also signed T Alex Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.
Stefanski says the Browns have been operating under a “Next Man Up” mentality since the start of the pandemic and will continue to do so now.
If a starter returns from the COVID list and is feeling well, Stefanski said on Saturday he won’t hesitate to place him back in starting position.
The teams have until 2 p.m. Monday to finalize the roster.