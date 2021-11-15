CLEVELAND (AP) — Banged-up Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is day to day after bruising his right knee in Sunday’s blowout loss at New England, his latest injury.

Meanwhile, cornerback Troy Hill has been released from a Boston-area hospital after being treated for a neck sprain suffered late in the 45-7 loss.

Mayfield has been playing with a damaged left shoulder for several weeks and had to leave in the third quarter after being hit by blitzing Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. Mayfield struggled to stand before being assessed in the sideline medical tent.

Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum finished the game.

A team spokesman says Hill is traveling back to Cleveland on Monday following the scary moment in the closing minutes of the blowout loss.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide much information on Mayfield other than to say he was “feeling good about where he is.”

Stefanski said the team’s medical staff has ruled out any structural damage.

Hill was injured while trying to tackle Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who broke away and scored an 11-yard touchdown with 4:13 left.

Hill was immobilized, strapped to a backboard and carried off the field before being taken to a hospital. The Browns say he always had movement in his extremities.