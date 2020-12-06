Tua throws for 296 yards as Dolphins beat Bengals 19-7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game, throwing for a season-high 296 yards and a score to help the Miami Dolphins rally past Cincinnati 19-7 in a game that included five ejections and a benches-clearing confrontation.

The Dolphins lost their best defender when NFL interception leader Xavien Howard was thrown out late in the first half, but they limited Cincinnati to 25 yards after halftime and finished with six sacks.

Miami ranks second in the NFL in scoring defense and has allowed 10 points in the past two weeks.

