Jordan Palmer excited about Burrow’s chances with Bengals

FILE – Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow walks off the practice field after an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. It’s all about the quarterbacks in the AFC North. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Jordan Palmer is used to watching a quarterback picked first overall and wearing No. 9 leading the Cincinnati Bengals.

The biggest difference is this time it will be Joe Burrow.

Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy while leading LSU to the national championship last year, becomes the Bengals franchise quarterback Sunday when they open against the Los Angeles Chargers.

There are plenty of connections between Burrow and Palmer. Burrow did his predraft training in Southern California with Palmer and is wearing the number that Carson Palmer, Jordan’s older brother, had during his eight seasons in Cincinnati.