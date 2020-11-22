Joe Burrow out of Washington game with knee injury

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is injured during the third quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Joe Burrow has been ruled out for the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals’ game at Washington with a left knee injury.

Burrow got hurt early in the third quarter when he was hit high by Montez Sweat and low by Jonathan Allen after throwing a pass. Burrow’s left leg bent the wrong direction, and the No. 1 pick was unable to put any weight on it as he was helped onto a cart.

Teammates and opponents ran over to offer their support to Burrow after the injury, including former Ohio State University teammates Chase Young, Dwayne Haskins Jr., and Terry McLaurin.

Injury Update: Joe Burrow has been declared out with a left knee injury. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 22, 2020

His day ended 22 of 34 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati led 9-7 when Burrow went down. After Alex Smith led Washington on a touchdown drive to take a 14-9 lead, Ryan Finley entered at quarterback for the Bengals.

Our thoughts are with you @JoeyB. https://t.co/1UWGvfS6RW — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 22, 2020

Praying for you @JoeyB !!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 22, 2020