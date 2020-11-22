Joe Burrow out of Washington game with knee injury

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Joe Burrow has been ruled out for the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals’ game at Washington with a left knee injury.
Burrow got hurt early in the third quarter when he was hit high by Montez Sweat and low by Jonathan Allen after throwing a pass. Burrow’s left leg bent the wrong direction, and the No. 1 pick was unable to put any weight on it as he was helped onto a cart.
Teammates and opponents ran over to offer their support to Burrow after the injury, including former Ohio State University teammates Chase Young, Dwayne Haskins Jr., and Terry McLaurin.
His day ended 22 of 34 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown.
Cincinnati led 9-7 when Burrow went down. After Alex Smith led Washington on a touchdown drive to take a 14-9 lead, Ryan Finley entered at quarterback for the Bengals.