Burrow, Bengals healthy and hopeful after 2020 debacle

by: The Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, left, hands off the ball to Joe Mixon, right, in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quarterback Joe Burrow’s surgically rebuilt knee is nearly 100% and that’s good news for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The franchise quarterback was injured in Week 11, making a pandemic-disrupted season even more of a mess for the Bengals, who finished 4-11-1.

No. 1 running back Joe Mixon is healthy again, too, after missing the last 10 games with a foot injury.

Cincinnati has high hopes for receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the fifth overall draft pick in the spring, and retooled lines on both sides of the ball.

Cincinnati hosts Minnesota in the opener Sept. 12.

