COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was found not guilty for aggravated menacing stemming from an accusation in January of this year.

Mixon was charged, for a second time, in connection to an alleged road-rage incident on Jan. 21 in which a woman accused him of pointing a gun at her a Downtown Cincinnati intersection. The woman alleged Mixon cut her off and the two exchanged words while Mixon said the woman flipped him off first.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Gwen Bender acquitted Mixon of the misdemeanor charge after a four-day bench trial. Mixon, 27, was facing up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.

Mixon was initially charged in February, but the Cincinnati City Prosecutor’s Office reportedly requested for the charge to be dismissed, citing the need for an additional investigation. The office refiled charges in April.

Though he was not a suspect, Mixon, is named in a civil action lawsuit in which he is accused of negligence after a 16-year-old boy was shot at his home while a group of teenagers were playing with dart guns. That incident occurred in March of this year.

Mixon’s sister, Shalonda, was indicted in that case on charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice while her boyfriend Lamonte Brewster, 34, were indicted on felonious assault charges as well as tampering with evidence and having illegal weapons.

Of Mixon’s acquittal on Thursday, the Bengals said in a statement, “The organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone, and we look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the football team.”

Mixon, who has played for the Bengals since being drafted in 2017, recently signed a restructured contract to stay in Cincinnati for the 2023 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.