COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bengals are on their way to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.
Going into halftime down 21-10, the Bengals tied the score in the third before going ahead 24-21 on an Evan McPherson 52-yard field goal. The game was tied by the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired.
The win marks the Bengals’ first AFC title since 1988.
It was McPherson again who put the game away for the Bengals, nailing a field goal in overtime.
The playoffs remain a monumental achievement for the team, which struggled through most of the 1990s and 2000s, winning their first playoff game in 31 years on Jan. 15, beating the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card. The following week, the Bengals picked up the franchise’s first playoff road win against #1 Tennessee Titans.
In the first meeting between the teams, the Bengals beat the Chiefs on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati in a back-and-forth thriller that ended when rookie Evan McPherson drilled a 20-yard field goal as time expired. QB Joe Burrow threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns, most of it going to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.