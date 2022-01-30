COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bengals are on their way to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

Going into halftime down 21-10, the Bengals tied the score in the third before going ahead 24-21 on an Evan McPherson 52-yard field goal. The game was tied by the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired.

The win marks the Bengals’ first AFC title since 1988.

It was McPherson again who put the game away for the Bengals, nailing a field goal in overtime.

The playoffs remain a monumental achievement for the team, which struggled through most of the 1990s and 2000s, winning their first playoff game in 31 years on Jan. 15, beating the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card. The following week, the Bengals picked up the franchise’s first playoff road win against #1 Tennessee Titans.

In the first meeting between the teams, the Bengals beat the Chiefs on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati in a back-and-forth thriller that ended when rookie Evan McPherson drilled a 20-yard field goal as time expired. QB Joe Burrow threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns, most of it going to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a first quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Running back Samaje Perine #34 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with wide receiver Tee Higgins #85 after rushing for a second quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Running back Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals eludes the tackle of defensive end Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals signals from the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals scrambles with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Running back Samaje Perine #34 of the Cincinnati Bengals outruns defensive end Tershawn Wharton #98 of the Kansas City Chiefs for a second quarter touchdown in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Outside linebacker Nick Bolton #54 of the Kansas City Chiefs breaks up a pass intended for tight end Drew Sample #89 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Defensive end B.J. Hill #92 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after intercepting a Kansas City Chiefs pass in the second half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals motions to go for two points after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Wide receiver Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches a pass in front of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with running back Joe Mixon #28 and wide receiver Tee Higgins #85 after catching a third quarter touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Wide receiver Trent Taylor #11 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after catching a two point conversion pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)