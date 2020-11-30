Bengals coach says Burrow to have knee surgery this week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he expects injured quarterback Joe Burrow to have knee surgery sometime this week.

Taylor said the surgery on Burrow’s damaged left knee is set for midweek, but he declined to share any other details.

Burrow’s promising rookie season ended Nov. 22.

Burrow was 264 of 404 for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games. He had 203 yards and a TD pass in putting Cincinnati ahead of Washington before getting hurt.

Teammates and opponents ran over to offer their support to Burrow after the injury, including former Ohio State University teammates Chase Young, Dwayne Haskins Jr., and Terry McLaurin.

The Heisman Trophy winner and college national champion had, in Taylor’s eyes, an innate ability to make players around him better. Burrow also threw just five interceptions, wasn’t the reason Cincinnati is 2-7-1 and there was no hesitation from the coaching staff to keep him off the field.

The top overall draft pick by the Bengals is expected to be ready to play again sometime next season.