Andy Dalton leads Bengals over Browns 33-23

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. Browns defensive end Bryan Cox (94) watches. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his farewell as a franchise quarterback, and the Cincinnati Bengals ended one of their most miserable seasons with a 33-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Ohio’s two professional football teams wrapped up another fruitless year together and set course for an offseason of potentially big changes.

The Bengals finished 2-14, matching the worst record in their 52-year history. They’ll pick first in the draft for the first time since 2003.

Cleveland won only six games after being a chic Super Bowl pick.