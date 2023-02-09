COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

The Ohio State product hauled in 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns despite having to adapt to three different starting quarterbacks in New York.

Wilson was selected 10th overall by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft, becoming the highest OSU receiver drafted since Ted Ginn Jr. was selected 9th overall in 2007.

Ohio State career:

143 receptions

2,213 yards

23 TDs

Wilson came to Ohio State as the No. 2 receiving recruit in the nation and lived up to the hype. He caught 23 passes for 329 yards as a true freshman, laying the groundwork for another stellar two years in Columbus. Wilson’s name doesn’t appear much in the OSU history books, mostly because he was short-changed by the shortened 2020 season. In eight games, he hauled in 47 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns while averaging a staggering 16.8 yards per catch.

The Austin, Texas native had one of the greatest single-season performances by any OSU receiver in 2021 with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.