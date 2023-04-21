COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio State receiver and first-round draft pick has been suspended by the NFL to start the 2023 season.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been suspended, along with three teammates and another NFL player, for violating the leagues gambling policy. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Williams and WR Stanley Berryhill are suspended six games, while WR Quintez Cephus and DB C.J. Moore have been suspended indefinitely.

In addition, Washington Commanders edge rusher Shaka Toney is also suspended indefinitely.

Williams was a receiver at Ohio State before transferring after his 2021 sophomore season to Alabama. There he caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns, helping the Crimson Tide advance to the National Championship game, a 33-18 loss to Georgia.

Williams was selected 12th overall by the Lions in the 2022 draft and had one reception for a 41-yard touchdown during limited playing time over six games while recovering from a torn ACL injury suffered in the Georgia loss.