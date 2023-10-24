KENNER, La. (WCMH) – Former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was arrested Monday night in Louisiana, according to the National Football League.

The NFL reported that the Kenner Police Department in Kenner, Louisiana pulled Olave over after he was reportedly driving 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone in the 1700 block of Joe Yenni Boulevard. Olave, 23, is charged with a misdemeanor, reckless operation of a vehicle.

Olave was the 11th overall pick in the 2022 draft. He gained 1,000 yards his rookie season with the Saints and has 39 receptions, 471 yards and a touchdown this season through seven games.

The Saints visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.