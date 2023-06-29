COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Ohio State football player said he will be among those disciplined Thursday for violating the NFL’s gambling policies.

Nicholas Petit-Frere, an offensive lineman with the Tennessee Titans, said in a statement to ESPN that he will be suspended six games. But he insisted that he did not bet on NFL games.

“The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law,” he said in his statement. “It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.”

The suspension has yet to be confirmed by the Titans or the NFL. Petit-Frere, a third-round draft pick in 2022, was at Ohio State from 2018 to ’21 and was a first-team all-Big Ten selection in his final season. He is the only returning starter on the Titans offensive line this season.

“I want to apologize to my family, coaches, teammates and the Titans fans,” he wrote. “I have always strived in every stage of my life to follow the rules. I did not knowingly break the rules. Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility.”

The Titans also released a statement in support of Petit-Frere.

“We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization. We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies,” the statement said.

Petit-Frere’s suspension is expected to be one of many from the league, the Associated Press reported, including a season-long suspension for defensive back Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts. Rodgers Sr. and Berry were cut from the team following the announcement.

A release by the NFL stated, “Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. These players may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.”

“Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans is suspended for the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.”

In April, the NFL suspended five players. Among them was another Ohio State player, receiver Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions, who was suspended six games.

The NFL’s gambling policy bars players, coaches and league and team officials from betting on NFL games, placing bets at team facilities or team hotels or having someone else place a bet for them, among other restrictions.

With many states legalizing sports books specifically and gambling in general, leagues such as the NFL must increasingly contend with gambling infractions.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.