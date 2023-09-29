COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Ohio State wide receiver and a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will be able to play again after being suspended for gambling.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has reportedly been reinstated by the NFL after being suspended in April for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. His initial suspension was six games but with his reported reinstatement, he will available to play for the Lions next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Williams’ former Ohio State teammate Nicholas Petit-Frere, who plays for the Tennessee Titans and was also suspended for gambling violations, will be reinstated as well on Monday.

The report states the reinstatements are due to new NFL gambling rules. The policy continues to prohibit anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility, per the league.

The change is length in suspension with the NFL’s new rule being that players who gamble inside team-facilities on non-NFL sports be suspended for two games instead of six. The change also increased the suspension for betting on NFL games to one year or two years for betting on your own team.

Williams was a receiver at Ohio State before transferring after his 2021 sophomore season to Alabama. There he caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns, helping the Crimson Tide advance to the National Championship game, a 33-18 loss to Georgia.

Williams was selected 12th overall by the Lions in the 2022 draft and had one reception for a 41-yard touchdown during limited playing time over six games while recovering from a torn ACL injury suffered in the Georgia loss.