COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A couple of former Ohio State football players could walk away with major individual NFL awards for the 2022 season.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named a finalist for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award alongside Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. The 25-year-old former Buckeye is considered the favorite to win the award for the first time in his career.

Bosa had a phenomenal regular season amassing 18.5 sacks to lead the NFL, his second straight season with more than 15 sacks. He was named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in 2019 and got his first All-Pro nod this season. The 25-year-old is hoping to take San Fran to its second Super Bowl in four seasons as the Niners play the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Former Buckeye wide receiver Garrett Wilson, now with the New York Jets, was named as a finalist for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The other finalists are San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III.

Wilson joined an exclusive club with more than 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season, helping the Jets to a much improved 7-10 season. New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave, Wilson’s former teammate at Ohio State, also had over 1,000 receiving yards but was not named a finalist. The two are the wideouts from the same college to have over 1,000 receiving yards in their rookie seasons together.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and Athens, Ohio native Joe Burrow was named as an MVP finalist for the first time in his NFL career. The winners will be announced at the NFL honors ceremony on Feb. 9.

2022 NFL Award Nominees

MVP: QB Josh Allen (Bills), QB Jalen Hurts (Eagles), QB Joe Burrow (Bengals), QB Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), WR Justin Jefferson (Vikings)

Defensive Player of the Year: DE Nick Bosa (49ers), DT Chris Jones (Chiefs), LB Micah Parsons (Cowboys)

Offensive Player of the Year: WR Tyreek Hill (Dolphins), QB Jalen Hurts (Eagles), QB Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), WR Justin Jefferson (Vikings)

Offensive Rookie of the Year: WR Garrett Wilson (Jets), QB Brock Purdy (49ers), RB Kenneth Walker III (Seahawks)

Defensive Rookie of the Year: CB Sauce Gardner (Jets), DE Aidan Hutchinson (Lions), CB Tariq Woolen (Seahawks)

Comeback Player of the Year: RB Saquon Barkley (Giants), RB Christian McCaffrey (49ers), QB Geno Smith (Seahawks)

Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll (Giants), Sean McDermott (Bills), Doug Pederson (Jaguars), Kyle Shanahan (49ers), Nick Sirianni (Eagles)