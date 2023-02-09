PHOENIX (WCMH) — For the first time since 1978, a former Ohio State Buckeye has been recognized as the best defensive player in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who player three seasons for OSU, won the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors in Phoenix, Ariz. The 25-year-old beat out Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Bosa had a phenomenal regular season amassing 18.5 sacks to lead the NFL, his second straight season with more than 15 sacks. He was named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in 2019 and got his first All-Pro nod this season. San Fran fell just short of a Super Bowl berth after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. In four NFL seasons, Bosa has 43 sacks and 156 tackles.

The only other Buckeye to win the NFL’s defensive player of the year is Randy Gradishar, who won the award in 1978 with the Denver Broncos’ “Orange Crush Defense.”

