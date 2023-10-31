SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) — Two former star defensive ends for Ohio State that are now considered sensations in the NFL are reportedly going to team up again.

A report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will be traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round draft pick. Young, the 2020 NFL defensive rookie of the year, is now set to team up with his ex-Ohio State teammate and reigning NFL defensive player of the year Nick Bosa.

The two played together in Columbus for the Buckeyes in 2017 and 2018, combining for 33 sacks together in those two seasons. Both also left Ohio State after their junior years and were selected No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft (Bosa in 2019 and Young in 2020).

Washington has now traded two of its best defenders with Montez Sweat traded to the Chicago Bears, signaling a reset for the Commanders franchise. The Commanders are 3-5 and will be at the New England Patriots this Sunday.

Bosa and Young together makes the San Francisco defense even more formidable as the 49ers look to bounce back after three straight defeats, including to the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Young could make his Niners debut this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.