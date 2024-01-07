HOUSTON (WCMH) — For the first time in over 30 years, a quarterback drafted out of Ohio State is going to start in an NFL playoff game.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, barring an injury, is set to start on Wild Card weekend after Houston beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-19 to clinch a spot in the postseason. The Texans flipped a 3-13-1 record last year to a 10-7 season and can still win the AFC South title on Sunday.

Stroud was a major factor towards this run and after throwing for 264 yards on Saturday, became the fifth rookie QB to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. The other four rookie QBs to throw for 4,000 yards or more were Andrew Luck (2012), Justin Herbert (2020), Cam Newton (2011), and Jameis Winston (4,042).

He is also the 15th rookie quarterback since 1950 to make the playoffs while starting at least 10 games. Other notable inclusions are Dak Prescott (2016), Robert Griffin III, Luck, and Russell Wilson in 2012, Andy Dalton (2011), Joe Flacco (2008), and Ben Roethlisberger (2004). No rookie QB that started that many games has won or even made a Super Bowl.

With his exceptional regular season, Stroud is the favorite to win the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year award. Should he win, he would be the second straight OSU alum to win the award after his ex-teammate receiver Garrett Wilson won the award with the New York Jets in 2022. On the defensive side, four of the last seven rookies of the year were former Buckeyes.

Ohio State does not have a long list of successful QBs in the NFL and Stroud’s rookie season already has him in the history books. With his expected start next week, he will become the first QB that ended his college career at OSU to start an NFL playoff game since 1988. Of course, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow went to Ohio State but was drafted out of LSU.

That 1988 game was the famously dubbed “Fog Bowl” between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles where former Buckeye Mike Tomczak started for Chicago in a 20-12 win. The last QB drafted out of Ohio State to play in a playoff game was Bobby Hoying, who in 2000 subbed in for an injured Rich Gannon for the Oakland Raiders in the 2000 AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens.

Stroud’s maiden playoff start could be back in the Buckeye State against the Cleveland Browns. If the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Houston would host Cleveland in the Wild Card round. If Jacksonville beats Tennessee to win the division, the Texans will be on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, or Buffalo Bills.