LOS ANGELES, California — In less than 12 months, former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has moved from Ohio to North Carolina and now, to California.

Mayfield, who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, was claimed on waivers Tuesday by the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield, drafted first overall by Cleveland in the 2018 NFL draft, led the Browns to an 11-5 record in 2020 to help the team reach the playoffs for the first time in 18 seasons. Last year, he started 14 games during an injury-riddled season in which the Browns finished 8-9.

Mayfield left as the Browns quarterback over the summer after Cleveland signed former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. He was traded to the Panthers in July in exchange for what now will be a fifth-round draft pick, finishing 1-5 as a starter and appearing in one other game for the Panthers (4-8).

The Rams will likely start Mayfield for the rest of 2022 as regular starter Matthew Stafford is injured for the year and backup John Wolford battles a neck injury. LA’s next game is on Thursday night against the Raiders as the defending NFL champs sit at 3-9 and in last place in the NFC West.