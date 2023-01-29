PHILADELPHIA (WCMH) — The Philadelphia Eagles are going to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona after a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The lopsided win was mainly highlighted by injuries to the 49ers two quarterbacks, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson. The injuries forced San Francisco to call exclusively running plays or short screen passes for the entire second half as Philadelphia scored four rushing touchdowns on offense and forced three turnovers.

The Eagles will now meet either the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 12 in the Super Bowl to try and win the franchise’s second NFL championship.

Philadelphia began the game with early momentum after a highlight reel play. On 4th and 3, the Eagles decided to go for it to keep the chance of a TD alive and it payed off. Jalen Hurts scrambled away and found Devonta Smith running down the sideline when Smith reached out for a one-handed grab for a 29-yard gain. Further replays well after the play showed the ball hit the field and Smith did not complete the catch.

Despite that, Running back Miles Sanders would punch it in from six yards out to make it 7-0 Eagles.

The Eagles then forced an early fumble when Brock Purdy was hit by Haason Reddick as Purdy moved his arm back to throw. The ball was ruled out of his hand before his forward throwing motion after a challenge. Despite the huge takeaway, Philly could not score on the ensuing drive.

The hit on Purdy caused a right elbow injury which meant Josh Johnson, San Fran’s fourth string QB entering this season, came in while Purdy was looked at. The first 15 minutes ended with just the Sanders touchdown and the 7-0 Philly lead.

With Johnson in at QB, San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey carried the offense on the Niners six-play, 46 yard scoring drive early in the second quarter. McCaffrey was able to dance and power through Eagles defenders to scamper for a 23 yard TD, tying the game at 7 a piece. It was his ninth straight game with a touchdown.

Philadelphia regained the lead with a nearly seven minute drive down the field to make it 14-7, ending with Sanders’ second touchdown run of the day from 13 yards out. Eagles then were fortunate to get a second takeaway as Johnson fumbled a shotgun snap and could not recover it with 1:11 left in the first half.

A facemask penalty by the Niners set up an easy 10-yard touchdown run by Boston Scott to extend the Eagles lead to 21-7 entering halftime. The three first half rushing TDs by Philly got the team to 38 this season, including the playoffs, to tie the all-time NFL record. That record would be broken on the Eagles next scoring drive.

The third quarter began with yet another San Francisco quarterback injury. Johnson was sacked hard and took a big impact to the back of his head as he fell to the field. He was ruled out for the game with a concussion, forcing Purdy to return to the game with his elbow injury.

San Francisco’s day continued to get worse after multiple defensive penalties gifted the Eagles free yards and first downs on a late third quarter drive. Hurts was then pushed in for Philadelphia’s fourth rushing TD of the day and to make it 28-7. His TD run set a new NFL record for rushing TDs by a QB in a season, including the playoffs, with 15.

With Purdy in, San Francisco only ran running plays with him under center and had little shot to mount a comeback. The Eagles victory sent the franchise to its fourth Super Bowl and second in the last six seasons.

Philadelphia lost Super Bowl XV to the Oakland Raiders and Super Bowl XXXIX to the New England Patriots before claiming its first Vince Lombardi trophy after beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII five years ago.

The 49ers have now lost two consecutive conference championship games and extend its Super Bowl drought to 29 years.

