CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati one week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals.

Monday, UC Health’s Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts spoke at a media briefing to deliver the good news. You can watch the news conference in the video player below.

The physicians confirmed Hamlin is doing well and has been discharged from UC Medical Center. Hamlin returned to Buffalo Monday morning and was transferred to another hospital to undergo tests and continue being monitored. Hamlin said he is at Buffalo General Medical Center.

He is doing physical therapy as he continues his recovery in Buffalo. There is no timetable when he could possibly return home or to the football field.

“The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world and more,” said Hamlin in a tweet shortly after the conclusion of the news conference.

Last Monday, Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field after making a tackle in a game at Paycor Stadium. After CPR was performed on the field, Hamlin was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition.

Hamlin woke up and began talking a few days after his collapse, showing remarkable improvement each day, according to updates from the Bills and UC Medical Center. He said he plans to raise funds for the Medical Center through T-shirt sales, with purchases going towards the first responders and UC Trauma Center.

On Sunday, Hamlin watched his teammates from his hospital bed return to the field and play the New England Patriots in Buffalo, New York. He and the NFL world were left stunned as the Bills began the game in storybook fashion with an opening kickoff return for a touchdown by Nyheim Hines. Doctors said he jumped out of his bed in excitement as Hines returned the kickoff for a score.

Throughout the game, Hamlin was tweeting his cheerful reactions as the Bills won 35-23 to clinch the AFC’s No. 2 seed.

The Bills are scheduled to play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. in a playoff game.