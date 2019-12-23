Despite frantic rally, Bengals lose and clinch No. 1 pick

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) stretched for a touchdown as Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham (40) is unable to defend, during the second half at an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — The Bengals overcame a 23-point deficit in the final 5:01 and scored 16 points in the last 29 seconds to force overtime.

They lost anyway and had to settle for clinching the No. 1 pick in the April draft.

The Miami Dolphins beat the Bengals 38-35 when Jason Sanders kicked a 37-yard field goal on the last play of overtime.

Cincinnati trailed 35-12 before Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass with 5:01 left.

Then came the flurry of the final minute in regulation.

There was no overtime magic, though. Miami drove 51 yards for the winning field goal.