Despite frantic rally, Bengals lose and clinch No. 1 pick

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — The Bengals overcame a 23-point deficit in the final 5:01 and scored 16 points in the last 29 seconds to force overtime.
They lost anyway and had to settle for clinching the No. 1 pick in the April draft.
The Miami Dolphins beat the Bengals 38-35 when Jason Sanders kicked a 37-yard field goal on the last play of overtime.
Cincinnati trailed 35-12 before Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass with 5:01 left.
Then came the flurry of the final minute in regulation.
There was no overtime magic, though. Miami drove 51 yards for the winning field goal.