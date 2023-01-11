BUFFALO, New York (WCMH) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin is out of the hospital and back home a little over a week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals.

In a Wednesday afternoon update, the Bills said Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center, two days after arriving back in Buffalo from University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin went through a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular tests on Tuesday and will continue his rehab from home with Bills personnel.

Last Monday, Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field after making a tackle in a game at Paycor Stadium. After CPR was performed on the field, Hamlin was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition.

Hamlin woke up and began talking a few days after his collapse, showing remarkable improvement each day, according to updates from the Bills and UC Medical Center. He said he plans to raise funds for the Medical Center through T-shirt sales, with purchases going towards the first responders and UC Trauma Center.

On Sunday, Hamlin watched his teammates from his hospital bed return to the field and play the New England Patriots in Buffalo, New York. He and the NFL world were left stunned as the Bills began the game in storybook fashion with an opening kickoff return for a touchdown by Nyheim Hines. Doctors said he jumped out of his bed in excitement as Hines returned the kickoff for a score.

Throughout the game, Hamlin was tweeting his cheerful reactions as the Bills won 35-23 to clinch the AFC’s No. 2 seed.

The Bills are scheduled to play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. in a playoff game.