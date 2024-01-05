CLEVELAND (WCMH) — The NFL’s final week of the regular season has as much at stake to close out a year as ever before: Five division titles and five playoff spots are up for grabs. While the majority of the league fights for a postseason spot, the Browns can take it easy Sunday.

Cleveland (11-5) is one of four teams entering Week 18 with its playoff spot and seed already locked in. The Browns have clinched the No. 5 seed as the highest-seeded wild card team in the AFC and its game against the Cincinnati Bengals has no effect on the bracket.

What Cleveland will be watching for is who their opponent will be for the wild card game with three possible options. The winner of the AFC South will host the Browns in the first round of the playoffs. Here are the three teams Cleveland could face:

Jacksonville Jaguars

AFC South clinching scenario: Win at Tennessee.

The likeliest destination for the Browns is at hot and humid Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars (9-7) are the only team in the AFC South that controls its own destiny. A road win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday will earn the Jaguars their second consecutive division title.

Jacksonville fans will spend the week leading up to the game waiting for news on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who did not play in Week 17 because of a sprained right shoulder joint. If Lawrence is out for Week 18, backup QB C.J. Beathard will step in for his second consecutive start.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) jumps into the endzone, after catching a 34-yard pass, for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Jaguars started the season by winning six of their first eight games with the likes of tight end Evan Engram and receiver Calvin Ridley giving Lawrence top-tier catchers to open up the offense. After a win Nov. 26 over the Houston Texans to put them at 8-3, the wheels fell off a bit, with Jacksonville winning just one of its next five games.

Cleveland has played each AFC South team and boasts a 4-0 record against the division. Its 31-27 win over the Jaguars at home on Dec. 10 was the first with Joe Flacco at quarterback. Cleveland would be a likely favorite at Jacksonville if Lawrence remains unavailable.

Indianapolis Colts

AFC South clinching scenario: Win vs. Houston AND a Jacksonville loss at Tennessee

AFC playoff clinching scenario: Win vs. Houston.

Saturday night’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium between the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and Houston Texans (9-7) will be for a playoff spot. It could also decide the division with a little help from the Titans.

Indianapolis is wrapping up a season in which it performed above expectations. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson showed promise early but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, putting Gardner Minshew in position to carry the Colts the rest of the way.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates after a 2-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Colts have won six of their last eight games, including four in a row at home behind Minshew, running back Jonathan Taylor, and receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Their defensive line is among the best in the league, registering 49 sacks, with Samson Ebukam and Kwity Paye leading the way.

One of the Colts’ most exciting games was a 39-38 loss at home to the Browns on Oct. 22. Despite a 305-yard day from Minshew, Cleveland was won behind three rushing touchdowns, four long Dustin Hopkins field goals, and a defensive touchdown. This is another matchup where Cleveland is a likely favorite.

Houston Texans

AFC South clinching scenario: Win at Indianapolis AND a Jacksonville loss at Tennessee

AFC playoffs clinching scenario: Win at Indianapolis.

The last possible opponent for the Browns is the Houston Texans, who must win at Indianapolis and need the Titans to beat the Jaguars to win their first AFC South title since 2019.

Houston’s season has been close to storybook with rookie quarterback and former Buckeye C.J. Stroud stealing headlines throughout. Stroud’s phenomenal rookie season has put the Texans in position to make the playoffs, and he is the favorite to win the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) hauls in a pass for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback D’Angelo Ross (37) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Since a three-game winning streak in November when Stroud lit up the stat sheet, Houston has had a seesaw of results in the last six games, following a loss with a win and so on and so forth. The Texans lost their first game against the Colts 31-20 despite Stroud throwing for 384 yards. Richardson scored two touchdown runs in that win in the first quarter which turned out to be the difference.

Houston suffered the same result to the Browns with a 36-24 loss on Christmas Eve. Amari Cooper set a franchise receiving yards record with 256 and Flacco shined again with three touchdown passes on 368 yards. But Stroud was absent that game because of a concussion and third-stringer Davis Mills started. Should the Texans win the division and host Cleveland, they could flip the script with their rookie phenom.