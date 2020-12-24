Two members of the Cleveland Browns placed on COVID-19 list

BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 13: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns placed T Jedrick Wills Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and WR Ryan Switzer Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

The reserve list is for a player who either tests positive for coronavirus or has been exposed to coronavirus.

Wills was a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Browns play the New York Jets Sunday.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8