Two members of the Cleveland Browns placed on COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns placed T Jedrick Wills Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and WR Ryan Switzer Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.
The reserve list is for a player who either tests positive for coronavirus or has been exposed to coronavirus.
Wills was a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Browns play the New York Jets Sunday.
