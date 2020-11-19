Three more Browns players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Three more Cleveland Browns players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to a release from the Browns, Jack Conklin, Charley Hughlett and Cody Parkey have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons, according to the Browns.

Per NFL and NFLPA policy, teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, and teams cannot say whether a player is in quarantine or positive for COVID-19.

