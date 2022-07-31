**Related Video Above: NFL decision on Deshaun Watson may come any day — Here’s what we know

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sources confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team that a decision is expected Monday on whether or not Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended.

It’s been a month since Watson’s disciplinary hearing was held in front of the hearing officer, former Federal Judge Sue. L. Robinson.

Robinson is expected to decide if Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and if he did, should he be suspended.

Once the decision is announced, both sides can decide if they want to appeal her decision.

Twenty-four women sued Watson claiming sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits last month. Details of the settlements are confidential.

FILE – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. Cleveland’s controversial quarterback is on the field Wednesday, July 27, 2022, as the Browns opened training camp still not knowing if Watson will be suspended by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy.(AP Photo/David Richard, File)

About half of the women, who have filed lawsuits, spoke to league investigators. Watson also spent several days talking to NFL investigators.

Watson and his attorneys have said he cooperated fully with investigators. Watson has maintained the allegations made against him were false.

He faces no criminal charges.

Ten women filed criminal reports against him. Nine of the cases were presented to a Harris County Grand Jury. One case was presented to a grand jury in Brazoria County. Both grand juries declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges.