CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is reportedly set to sign a five-year, $100.5 million deal to stay in Cleveland and make him the highest-paid CB in NFL history.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that sources told him Ward will sign the deal and have $71.25 million guaranteed.

The 24-year-old was drafted by the Browns 4th overall in 2018 out of Ohio State and was part of the Cleveland side that made the NFL Playoffs in 2020.

The former Buckeye has already earned two Pro Bowl nods in his time with his hometown NFL team.

Previously, Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was the highest-paid cornerback in the league’s history.