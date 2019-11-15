Police: No charges filed against Myles Garrett for helmet attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH/WJW) — Police in Cleveland say Browns DE is not expected to face charges for hitting Steelers QB Mason Rudolph with a helmet near the end of Thursday’s game.
Cleveland Police told WJW that filing charges would require a police report to be filed. At this point, no such report has been filed.
Rudolph’s agent, Tim Younger said in a Twitter post that the situation is being reviewed.
There are many risks an NFL QB assumes with every snap taken on the field. Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275 lb DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly.Tim Younger
With 8 seconds left to play Garrett hit Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Rudolph then tried to take Garrett’s helmet off, but was unsuccessful. Garrett then ripped Rudolph’s off and swung at his head repeatedly, knocking him down.
Steelers’ center Maurkice Pouncey then attacked Garrett. Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Pouncey were ejected from the game.
In the locker room after the game, Garrett said, “I made a mistake. I lost my cool and I regret it.” Adding that it should’ve never gotten to the point that it did.
“I win to win,” he said. “I don’t think it’s overshadowed by what happens in 8 seconds. We played a hell of a game on defense. Offense came out firing and we held it down from there on. What we did on the field of play for the rest of the game, for the first 59 minutes, that shouldn’t go unnoticed.”
A source confirmed to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport that “all players involved in the heinous incident are going to be under review by the NFL for possible suspensions.”
After the incident, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly said Garrett’s behavior was “inexcusable.” He explained that Garrett was endangering the other team and will likely be suspended.
Football players, experts and fans alike have taken to social media to respond to the players’ actions.