Odell Beckham Jr. to make season debut against Bears

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Odell Beckham Jr. will make his 2021 season debut on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns host the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Friday that the star wide receiver would play in the Week 3 matchup.

Beckham suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Oct. 25 game at Cincinnati. He missed the first games of the 2021 season.

“Everything is going smooth. Just been part of the progression the entire time. Just working my way back into it. Everything feels good so just taking it day by day,” OBJ said said on Thursday.

Browns vs. Bears kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday. You can catch all the action right here on FOX 8.