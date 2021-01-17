‘No one believed in us, besides us’: Baker Mayfield keeps working towards winning culture

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)— Baker Mayfield has always played with a chip on his shoulder and unfortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they fanned that fire last Sunday night.

The Cleveland Browns won their first playoff game since Jan. 1, 1995 with the 48-37 victory over Pittsburgh in the Wild Card round. Before the game, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster mocked the team by saying, “The Browns is the Browns.” But Cleveland turned that into a win and a motto.

“It wasn’t about that, specifically, but yeah, it is the same quote. We believe in the people in this room no matter what’s going on. As soon as the COVID news came out that we were missing some key guys, obviously starting with our head coach, we knew that everybody was counting us out,” Mayfield said after the big win.

“We knew what mentality we were going to have, and it is just to cut it loose, go out there and give it everything we have. There was no added pressure or no extra anything. It was just for us to go out and do our job because no one believed in us, besides us.”

Baker has been clear all season about what role he and defensive end Myles Garrett play in this organization: They are here to change a culture. That sentiment was echoed by Garrett last Sunday night.

“We are just trying to change the culture and change the trajectory of our team and what people think about us,” Garrett said.

The fruits of those efforts paid off, at least for a moment, as the two celebrated on the field following the record-setting win.

Baker Mayfield #6 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

“The things that we have been talking about and the guys and the new pieces that were brought in here, I told people we were all brought in here for a reason and you are starting to see that. That is why I continue to talk about the new standard and turning this thing into a winning culture,” Mayfield said.