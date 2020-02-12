NFL reinstates Browns DE Myles Garrett

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP, File)

CLEVELAND (WCMH/AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL.

A release from the Browns states that Garrett is back on the team’s active roster after being reinstated by the NFL effective immediately.

Garrett was banned indefinitely for pulling Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and striking him over the head with it during a game on Nov. 15.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” said Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. “We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

Garrett’s reinstatement will allow him to be with the team and participate in offseason workouts, which are slated to begin in early April.