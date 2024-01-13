COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time, an NFL playoff game will not be on a national television network, but rather made exclusively available via streaming only.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday at 8 p.m. The game will exclusively stream on Peacock, a platform that is owned by NBC and not NBC4’s parent company, Nexstar.

This game features multiple storylines with both teams’ star-studded offenses going through recent struggles to end the regular season. The Chiefs have had issues at wide receiver, and Miami has dealt with injuries to running back Raheem Mostert and receiver Jaylen Waddle. Neither has been ruled out yet for Saturday’s game.

A reunion will be a feature of this game as Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill makes his anticipated return to Kansas City. Hill spent six seasons with the Chiefs and won a Super Bowl with them before being traded to Miami.

Non-football fans will also have their eyes fixed on the expected return of Taylor Swift to Arrowhead Stadium. Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has been a frequent fan at Kansas City games and looks likely to be in attendance to support the Chiefs in their quest for a second consecutive Super Bowl.

Despite all the stories on and off the field, the Kansas City forecast will take over people’s attention, with temperatures expected to be bitterly cold with wind chill temperatures at -30 degrees with high wind speeds.

How can you watch the game? Here is what you need to know, according to Peacock:

To start, follow this link and you will be taken to the homepage where you will need to select a plan to purchase an account. There are two plans to purchase, and two options to pay for each.

Premium ($5.99/Month or $59.99/Year)

A Premium plan with Peacock does give you access to watch live sports, including the playoff game.

Premium Plus ($11.99/Month or $119.99/Year)

A Premium Plus plan gives you everything that is included in the premium plan and more. It gives you the option to watch NBC4 newscasts and programming in addition to no ads for select shows and the ability to download and watch offline.

Current offers

There are partnership-subscriptions through Apple, DIRECTV, and Xfinity. For more information, click here. A college student discount offer is also available for the Premium tier. The offer is currently $1.99 a month for one year but is only valid for students. For more information, click here.

How do I watch Dolphins-Chiefs

Once you’ve made an account, the top bar on the homepage will have categories. Select the sports category.

On the sports homepage, there will be a running list of live events as well as sports categories. You can either click in the “Live & Upcoming” section or the NFL logo in the “Latest Events, Highlights & News” section to find the playoff game.

If you purchase Peacock on the day of the game, you will be charged for whichever plan you pick. If you cancel after the game, you will continue to have Peacock for the next month without an additional charge.

Peacock will also exclusively stream multiple Ohio State men’s and women’s basketball games in January and February. The games that will be on Peacock include:

Ohio State men’s basketball games on Peacock

Jan. 23 : at. Nebraska (7 p.m.)

: at. Nebraska (7 p.m.) Jan. 30 : vs. Illinois (7 p.m.)

: vs. Illinois (7 p.m.) Feb. 6 : vs. Indiana (7 p.m.)

: vs. Indiana (7 p.m.) Feb. 13: at. Wisconsin (9 p.m.)

Ohio State women’s basketball games on Peacock

Jan. 17 : at. Maryland (7 p.m.)

: at. Maryland (7 p.m.) Jan. 25 : at. Illinois (7 p.m.)

: at. Illinois (7 p.m.) Feb. 8 : at. Minnesota (9 p.m.)

: at. Minnesota (9 p.m.) Feb. 11 : at. Michigan State (4 p.m.)

: at. Michigan State (4 p.m.) Feb. 14 : vs. Nebraska (7 p.m.)

: vs. Nebraska (7 p.m.) Feb. 28: vs. Michigan (7 p.m.)