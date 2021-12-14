CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday that eight players have been placed on reserve/COVID-19 lists.

Those players are:

G Drew Forbes

TE Austin Hooper

WR Jarvis Landry

DE Takkarist McKinley

G Wyatt Teller

T Jedrick Wills

Wide receiver JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis were also placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about how the team is preparing for Saturday’s game against the Raiders as the Browns have entered the league’s enhanced COVID-19 protocols.

He says they are still working through who will start on Saturday and will take it one day at a time.

Daily COVID tests are being taken and Stefanski is unsure how long that protocol will be in place.

Since the roster moves happened earlier in the week, he says it gives them time to make any adjustments needed.

He doesn’t have an update yet for the players still on injured reserve and will also make those decisions one day at time.

Browns have entered league's enhanced COVID-19 protocols. Today's meetings will be virtual. All tiered personnel are masked while indoors.



Today’s meetings will be virtual and all players, coaches and tiered personnel must be masked while indoors.

RB Kareem Hunt – with an ankle injury – and CB Troy Hill with a knee injury left Sunday’s game against the Ravens and have been deemed unlikely to play Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Stefanski said he considered both players week to week.

Stefanski: RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) and CB Troy Hill (knee) are considered week to week — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 13, 2021

