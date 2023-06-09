CLEVELAND (WCMH) — The Browns’ new dog logo vote has reached the final day of the final round. The two finalists below will be decided by the fans and can be voted on here.

Earlier this month, the Browns announced five finalists for their contest after more than 400 initial entries were submitted to the contest.

“We are always looking for feedback from our fans to improve their experience, so allowing them to serve as a centerpiece of this contest offers an opportunity to engage with each other in real-time and showcase their love for the team and beyond,” Browns Executive Vice President JW Johnson said in a statement announcing the contest.

The Browns begin the season by hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. You can view Cleveland’s full schedule here.