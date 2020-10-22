Jarvis Landry’s been playing with broken rib since Colts game

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry revealed on Thursday he played with a broken rib against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Landry said he suffered the injury when he took a big hit during the Indianapolis Colts game on Oct. 11.
“It hurts. It hurts. It hurts,” Landry told reporters about playing with the injury. “Depending on the play, whatever it is, at times it’s bearable.”
The Pro Bowl wide receiver isn’t the only one playing through the pain on the Browns.
“It’s Cleveland. It’s blue collar. It’s whatever it takes. And we have that mentality here,” Landry said.
