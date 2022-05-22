CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — A key part of the Browns defensive line is reportedly returning to Cleveland for the 2022 season.

Multiple sources are reporting that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will be back with the Browns for a second season and sign a 1-year, $11 million deal.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the former No. 1 overall pick turned down higher, multi-year offers from other NFL teams to stay in Cleveland.

In 2021, Clowney registered nine sacks for the Browns in 14 starts to set his best single-season mark since 2018.

The Browns begin the 2022 NFL regular season on Sep. 11 against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.