CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police reports state three Cleveland Browns players were victims of crime this past weekend in downtown Cleveland.

According to information obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team, Greg Newsome II was at a nightclub near 740 West Superior Ave. with Perrion Winfrey and another person in the early morning of June 5.

At about 3:30 a.m., six masked men jumped out of a car and robbed Winfrey and another person at gunpoint. Winfrey was robbed of jewelry, but the report does not state if he was injured. His vehicle was stolen. Newsome says he was inside the nightclub when the carjacking took place.

Police used GPS data to track the stolen truck and contacted police departments on the city’s east side, but the vehicle “was moving too fast and couldn’t be intercepted,” reads the report.

Another Browns player Demetric Felton had his vehicle stolen on Euclid Avenue on June 4. According to sources, it was stolen out of a parking garage near 200 Euclid Avenue. Sources say his Browns helmet was recovered, but it is not known where it was located.

There is no indication in the report that the suspects knew the victims were Browns players.