High-powered Browns take on stingy Colts in showcase game

Browns

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns might be for real. The Colts, too. We could find out on Sunday, when Indianapolis visits Cleveland.

Both are 3-1, winners of three in a row, and carrying questions about the teams they have beaten.

The Browns were pummeled by Baltimore before defeating Cincinnati, Washington and Dallas, combined records 3-8-1.

Indy lost badly at Jacksonville, which since has dropped three in a row, and then defeated Minnesota, the Jets and Chicago, combined record 4-8 headed into Week 5.

Ohio Gov. DeWine allows 12,000 fans at next Browns game

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools