CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Quarterback Frank Ryan, who led the Cleveland Browns to their last NFL title in 1964 has died at the age of 87.

No immediate cause of death was announced, but Cleveland.com is reporting that Ryan had previously been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

He tossed three touchdown passes in the Browns 27-0 win over the favored Baltimore Colts in 1964, marking the last Cleveland football championship.

Ryan was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in seven seasons with the Browns. He posted a record of 52-22-2 as a starting quarterback.

He threw at least 25 touchdown passes in three seasons.

Prior to his retirement following the 1970 season, Ryan also played for the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Redskins.