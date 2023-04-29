KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WCMH) — An Ohio State offensive lineman was selected early Saturday in the fourth round of the NFL Draft and will stay in the Buckeye state.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones was taken 111th overall by the Cleveland Browns.

At 6’8″ 359 pounds, Jones is the biggest prospect in this year’s draft and started two years at right tackle for the Buckeyes blocking for No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud. Jones is the second tackle drafted from Ohio State after the Cardinals selected Paris Johnson Jr. 6th overall.

The law firm of Jones and Johnson Jr. helped Ohio State allow the fewest quarterback pressures in the nation last season. Jones impressed coach Ryan Day so much that the Buckeyes moved Thayer Munford from right tackle to guard to start Jones at the tackle spot. Munford was drafted in the 7th round by the Las Vegas Raiders last year and played all 17 games.

Jones will now compete for a spot in the main roster in Cleveland to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson. The 2023 NFL schedule will be released on May 12.