Five Cleveland Browns players opt out of 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns

Browns

by: John Telich

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday that five players are opting out of the season due to coronavirus concerns.

They are all lineman. Four offensive lineman and one defensive lineman.

The latest to declare was Guard Malcolm Pridgeon. He was the third guard to opt out and thus only two guards remain on the roster, Pro Bowler Joel Bitonio and right guard Wyatt Teller.

The 5 players who opted out are Drew Forbes, Andrew Billings, Colby Gossett, Drake Dorbeck, and Pridgeon.

The Browns continued their strength and conditioning Thursday in Berea.

