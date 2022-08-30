CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson can no longer go to the training facility in Berea or be with the team at the games and on the sidelines.

Watson’s 11-game suspension officially went into effect Tuesday, the same day the Browns will cut the roster down to 53. He won’t be able to return to the training facility until Oct. 10.

Watson’s suspension was announced on August 18. The NFL determined he had violated the league’s personal conduct policy. Dozens of women accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Watson has reached settlements with 23 of 24 women. The FOX 8 I-Team has done extensive reporting on the investigation.

Watson’s suspension came after the first preseason game, where he played for the first time as a Browns player. It will be the last time he plays until Dec. 4 when the Browns play his former team, the Houston Texans.

The Texans did not play Watson last year, due to the sexual misconduct allegations. Watson has not been charged.

Watson was on the sidelines for the Browns’ two other preseason games, but he will not be with the team on the field during the 11 games he isn’t playing.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 27: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns watches his teammates from the sidelines during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Watson can resume practicing on Nov. 14.

Deshaun Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, including a $44,965,000 signing bonus. His average salary will be $46 million in 2022, with most of that money coming in the signing bonus.

“I’ve always stood on my innocence. And I’ve always said I never assaulted anyone, and I’m continuing to stand on that,” he said in a press conference after the suspension was announced.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam said they support Watson.

“He said he’s remorseful,” Jimmy Haslam said at the same press conference.