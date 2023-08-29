CLEVELAND (WCMH) – The Cleveland Browns will release kicker Cade York after a tumultuous preseason, which was preceded by an inconsistent rookie campaign.

With a little more than a week before the National Football League season begins, York, who converted four of eight field goal attempts this preseason, will be released Tuesday when teams must trim their rosters to 53 players.

The Browns are sending their 2025 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York celebrates his game winning 58-yard field goal against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

York, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick out of LSU, had a rocky rookie season when he struggled to make 24 of 32 field goal attempts with a pair missed of extra points.

In his last game, a 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s third preseason game, York missed an extra point and had his game-winning field goal attempt blocked.

Hopkins, 32, became available after losing a kicking competition to Cameron Dicker in Los Angeles. He converted 190 of 224 career field goal attempts, including nine of 10 last season and all 12 extra point attempts over five games played.

He kicked a game-winning field goal in a 19-16 overtime win against the Broncos, despite struggling with an injured quadriceps. The injury cost him the remainder of his 2022 season.