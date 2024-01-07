CLEVELAND (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns destination to start the 2024 NFL Playoffs is now locked in.

The No. 5 Browns will travel to the No. 4 seed Houston Texans for Super Wild Card weekend in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs. Houston clinched the AFC South title and will be looking for revenge against the Browns, who beat the Texans earlier in the regular season.

Cleveland closed out its regular season with a 31-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Locked in as the No. 5 seed in the AFC, Cleveland (11-6) was content to play out the regular season with backups before its first playoff appearance since 2020 and just its second in the last 21 seasons.

“This is what you work for,” Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo said. “These are the days you dream about. Feels good to put ourselves in position to win the big one.”

Quarterback Joe Flacco, star defensive end Myles Garrett, receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Denzel Ward were among the Browns’ starters who sat out Sunday.

“When you look at these games, it’s about what’s best for your football team,” Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I knew what this game was, a great opportunity for young guys to get some reps.”

Stefanski said he hadn’t determined who would back up Flacco against the Texans.

The Bengals led 24-0 at halftime. Browns quarterback Jeff Driskel — signed Dec. 29 from Arizona’s practice squad — didn’t fare well against Cincinnati’s defensive regulars until the fourth quarter, when he threw two touchdown passes to David Bell.

Coming out of Sunday’s game, Browns tackle Shelby Harris suffered a shin injury in the second quarter and didn’t return. Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and running back Pierre Strong Jr. both left the game with thumb injuries and wide receiver Cedric Tillman was evaluated for a head injury.

The NFL Playoffs schedule will be announced on NBC4 towards the conclusion of Sunday Night Football. NBC4 will broadcast two Wild Card games: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8:25 p.m. Peacock will also broadcast a Wild Card game as the exclusive home of the Saturday primetime game.

2024 NFL Playoff bracket and TV schedule

AFC: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens

No. 2 Dolphins/Bills vs. No. 7 Steelers/Bills

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 6 Steelers/Dolphins

No. 4 Houston Texans vs. No. 5 Cleveland Browns

NFC: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

No. 2 Cowboys/Eagles/Lions vs. No. 7 Packers/Rams

No. 3 Lions/Cowboys vs. No. 6 Rams/Packers

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 5 Eagles/Cowboys